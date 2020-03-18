Shopping list for nutritional food prep during coronavirus outbreak

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) – Many people around Tampa Bay are stocking up on groceries and other supplies.

If you’re planning to stay home more than usual, it’s important to have healthful foods on hand that will last for an extended period of time.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross hit the kitchen with Registered Dietitian Christine Elkhoury to talk about nutritional food prep during a time when some choices may be limited.

Here’s what to add to your shopping list.

FOODS TO BUY

Proteins: Poultry, fish, beef, tofu, beans, eggs, peanut butter

Grains: Pasta, rice, quinoa, oatmeal, bread

Fruits and Veggies: Frozen are best for storage but still plenty of fresh as well, buyers pick for this one

FOODS TO HELP IMMUNE SYSTEM

Garlic, turmeric, acidic foods like orange, kiwi, grapefruit, dark leafy greens like kale, spinach, cabbage.

FOODS TO LIMIT

Dairy because it increases mucus production, alcohol and sodium because it can dehydrate you, so be sure to drink plenty of fluids.

COOKING CAN BE FUN

While you’re cooped up, there are some fun and productive ways to get things done around the house. Grab the kids for a delicious kitchen lesson.

While pulling out all of your items to make a meal, go through each of them to identify the food groups.

If you’re following a recipe, give kids a smaller measuring cup than is called for and have them figure out the math. (ex. 1/4 of a cup 4 times makes a whole cup).

Older kids can search for their own recipe and try to make it with supervision for a fun experiment.

Younger kids can make art with food like ants on a log (celery stick, peanut butter and raisins) or smiley face pancakes.

It’s always a good time to learn kitchen safety and responsibility from washing hands to being careful with knives and a hot stove.

And for a little fresh air, make springtime come to you by starting your own organic garden with spices or fruits and veggies.