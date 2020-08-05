LIVE NOW /
Support local by shopping small shops on new Tampa Bay online platform

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) – A new platform for small local businesses hopes to keep hometown shops afloat.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross tells us how shopping local can help entrepreneurs in Tampa Bay.

BuyLocalTampaBay.com has over 1,200 unique items all made by small shops.

The website created by Local Shops 1 has a mission to raise one million dollars towards Tampa Bay businesses.

Curators hope the new shopping experience will bring locals together and keep your money right here in our community.

CLICK HERE to learn more about BuyLocalTampaBay.com.

