Shocking video shows teen set bus passenger’s hair on fire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Police released new video of a teenager setting a woman’s hair on fire on a San Francisco Muni bus last month.

The incident happened on May 2.

The bus operator told responding police officers that a passenger’s hair had been set on fire by an unidentified suspect.

Police say the suspect and two people with him exited the bus and were last seen fleeing eastbound on McAllister Street.

Other passengers helped the victim who left the scene before police arrived. She was described as a woman of Filipino or Latin descent, between 50 and 60 years old with dark hair and glasses.

The suspect was described as a Black male in his teens, last seen wearing a red, long sleeve top with a colored logo on the front, matching red pants and a black backpack.

SFPD investigators determined both the victim and suspect boarded the bus at McAllister and Laguna streets.

Investigators are now asking the victim to come forward and provide a statement.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444.