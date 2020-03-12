Puppy goes viral for goofy smile, lands “fur”ever home in Monroe

MONROE, LA (KTVE) – His smile is the sensation that has been sweeping the nation over the last few weeks. Meet Pappy, a rescue puppy formally known as Burreaux from the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana in Caddo parish.

His smile launched him into puppy stardom, getting him hundreds of thousands of views on Facebook, capturing Hollie King’s heart when the video came to her.

“I saw somebody share him on Facebook and I couldn’t resist the smile” she says. “Two days later they called me and said that he was mine.”

Before going viral, life for pappy and his siblings was nothing close to easy. They were found abandoned, all suffering from parvovirus. They have all made a full recovery.

Even though he’s just 4 moths old, Pappy’s smile has not only captured hearts across the country, but across the world as well, with calls coming in as far the the U.K. and Italy.

“Dodo, the facebook page picked him up, and next thing I know, he was all over Yahoo, Washington Post, and then they called back and asked if it was ok if Insider contacted me” says King.

Since adoption, this glorious smile may have faded, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t happy in his new life.

"He hasn't smiled not one time, I classify him as a genius because I think he just used that smile to get out of the humane society. He loves to get distracted by grass, and everything else, shoes, grass it doesn't matter" King says.

Pappy’s siblings were eventually adopted as well thanks to his stardom. Video was provided by the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana, their Facebook page can be found here

