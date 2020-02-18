Plant City ignites kids love for aviation with FREE flight

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Planes, trains and automobiles – oh my!

The 10th annual Planes, Trains, & Automobiles event returns to the Plant City airport with big fun for all ages.

The Plant City Chamber of Commerce organizes this event to showcase the exciting aviation, automotive and train industries.

People of all ages will see planes, model trains, and vintage cars up close.

Children ages 8 to 17 can receive a free flight with the EAA Young Eagles. Spaces are limited, and children must be preregistered to receive the flight.

Jason Jones created this family-friendly event to celebrate the aviation industries.

For the past 10 years, this event has been a doorway to the aviation industry. Many previous attendees have gone on to further their aviation education through local colleges, universities, or enlisting in the U.S. Air Force.

There will be other activities as well like Scouts BSA merit badge opportunities, Cub Scout activities, computer flight simulators, remote control planes, an interactive planetarium and a children’s moonwalk play area.

Come out for live music, food vendors and fun for the whole family.

Catch the event at the Plant City Airport on Saturday, Feb 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Planes, Trains, & Automobiles.