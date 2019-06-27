Pedestrian killed in St. Pete hit-and-run identified

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in St. Petersburg on Wednesday has been identified.

Police say 70-year-old Margaret Waller was crossing 58th Street in the crosswalk when the vehicle 19-year-old Anthony Seafus was driving hit her. The crash happened around 4 p.m.

Seafus is being charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and vehicular homicide.

Investigators say Seafus was driving a 2007 Mercedes sedan westbound on Central Avenue, hit a vehicle at 49th Street and drove off at a high rate of speed.

Seafus then ran the red light at 58th Street and a Hyundai Sonata headed southbound on 58th struck the Mercedes, police say. That’s when officers say the Mercedes hit Waller, who was in the crosswalk. She died at the scene.

A judge set his bond at $100,250 Thursday afternoon.