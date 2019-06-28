Oldsmar Cares stocks community with food, clothes and more

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) – We all know it’s not always easy to ask for help, and it can be even tougher when you don’t know where to turn.

Oldsmar Cares is a non-profit organization providing families in need with food, clothing and even money to pay their bills.

These hometown heroes teamed up with Project Pop Drop for a big giveaway event this weekend.

Project Pop Drop collects donations at almost 50 different sites around the neighborhood all year to make sure every family in the community has supplies to survive.

The movement is funded through toner cartridges purchased from Platinum International Sales and services

This month, The City of Oldsmar and the Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce partnered up with Project Pop Drop for the Fourth Annual Food and Toiletry Drive benefiting Oldsmar Cares.

The big Drop will be on Saturday, June 29 at Oldsmar Cares.

