New fun, food and faces at Florida State Fair

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A beloved Tampa tradition since 1904 returns to the Florida State Fairgrounds.

The Florida State Fair has all-new entertainment with a never before seen flying bird show and world-famous Bello Nock’s new “daredevil” show.

There are staple favorites to munch on like cotton candy and kettle corn along with epic new creations.

The peanut butter ramen burger is making quite a buzz among fairgoers made with crunchy ramen as a bun and a Thai coleslaw.

Agriculture is at the heart of the fair and this year, you’ll actually get to play with some of the newest faces.

“Mooternity” is bringing the farm back to the fair with an interactive petting zoo where you can help name some of the newborn babies.

Catch all the at the Florida State Fairgrounds from Feb. 6 to 17.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the 2020 Florida State Fair.

