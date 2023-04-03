TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A wild video captured last month shows an alligator chowing down on a massive python in the Everglades National Park.

According to NBC Affiliate WESH, Katina Boychew caught the incredible moment when she visited the park on March 29.

“It was amazing! I sat and watched him for like two hours. I had to,” Boychew told WESH. “I said, this is something I’ll likely never come across again.”

The video shows an alligator biting down on the massive snake before whipping it around as he struggles to eat the python.