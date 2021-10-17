MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Summer and Fall temperatures battle over Tampa

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA): The cold front from early Sunday morning has passed well to the south and high pressure and dry air throughout the mid and upper levels is now concentrated over the sunshine State. This means chances for a wet weather threat is unlikely throughout the next several days let alone the next 24 hours.

There are signs for our Monday and Tuesday afternoon to receive low level moisture off the Gulf of Mexico that could provide an opportunity for partly cloudy skies but, umbrella weather is highly unlikely. Our winds have shifted now out of the northeast and with it comes a pocket of cooler air. Morning Low’s around Hillsboro and Pinellas Counties will range between the low and mid 60s. Morning Low’s for the nature coast counties may drop down to the low and mid 50s and our southern counties such as Manatee, Sarasota, Desoto, Hardee, and Highlands Counties may feature morning Low’s in the upper 60s and low 70s. This means an opportunity for us to shut off our AC units and open up the windows tonight allowing us to save a few dollars on our electric bills.

Tomorrow afternoon daytime highs are expected to rise to the mid and upper 80s raging across the area between 84 and 88°. The northeast wind is expected to be stronger than our standard Sea-breeze. Sustained winds between five and 15 mph with occasional gas at 20 mph will be common. Within our being inland waterways and just offshore, the winds may gust up between 20 and 25 kts during the morning and slowly Diminish to 10 to 15 kts by ladder afternoon. This will create 2 to 4 foot seas and Abe and inland waterways featuring choppy conditions. So far, small craft advisory’s are not in effect for our waterways tomorrow but we do ask you to exercise caution if you plan on taking out your marine crafts.

We will continue with mainly clear skies throughout much of the work week however, daytime highs will slowly rise back to the upper 80s. By Wednesday, afternoon temperatures should range between 87 and 89° once again. Or extended forecast model runs indicates that this dryer warmer weather will not last. A surge of tropical moisture is building out from the Caribbean and with an area of low pressure tracking for the Louisiana coast and high High pressure tracking off the Carolina coast, we could see a steady increase in rain chances by the end of next weekend. Though it does bring in our next rap for umbrella weather, it will eat us and dropping her temperature is back to seasonal conditions within the mid 80s for afternoon highs and morning lows in the 60s.



As far as the tropics go, we have just surpassed the small increase of activity zone in our typical hurricane season. And now, we are on the down slope into November. At this time, there is no active waves for tropical development in the next five days.