Man goes to prison after chugging champagne in work van, crashing into car

(WFLA) — A man in the United Kingdom was sentenced to eight months in prison after he decided to bring out the bubbly while on the job and causing a car crash.

North Yorkshire Police released video Monday showing Mason James Cowgill, 27, drinking champagne straight from the bottle, rolling a cigarette, and talking on the phone while driving his work van on June 7, 2021.

Police said Cowgill ended up crashing into another car. After the crash, his employer looked at the in-cab video and saw him driving while distracted.

“Cowgill is lucky he did not kill or seriously injure someone that day,” Police Constable Babs Parsons said “The manner in which he drove demonstrated a clear danger to other road users, and I’m amazed he did not cause any more collisions.”

Cowgill pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and was sentenced to eight months in prison and disqualified from driving for 32 months.