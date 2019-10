TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As of 5am on Wednesday, Lorenzo is still a hurricane with winds of 90 mph. The system will head away from the Azores and continue to weaken.

Eventually the system will impact parts of Europe with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Otherwise, the tropics are relatively quiet. One tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea only has a 20% chance of developing has it heads over the Yucatan Peninsula. Another wave is no longer expected to develop at all.