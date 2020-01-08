Lights, camera, pitch! Bring your Hollywood ideas to local pitch festival

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Calling all actors, writers and filmmakers!

Many people have dreams of making it to Hollywood. Some get lucky, others do not.

But two local brothers who have had success in the film industry want to help others catch their big break.

The local Jalbert Brothers, Brian and Jake, are holding a “Hacking Hollywood” Pitch Festival in Clearwater Beach this weekend.

They want to read your scripts, hear movie ideas and see your talent.

The Jalbert Brothers started at age 15 making home movies in their backyard. They are now known for their work in paranormal thrillers like the “Share Your Scare” series available now on Amazon Prime.

The dynamic duo has also worked with famous actor Burt Reynolds in the film Apple Of My Eye. Brian Jalbert was a producer for the film which also featured the local Southeastern Guide Dogs.

You never know who will have the next big script – it could be you!

The pitch festival will be on Jan. 11 and 12 at the Holiday Inn in Clearwater Beach.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Jalbert Brothers Hacking Hollywood Pitch Fest.