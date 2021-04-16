VIDEO: Large manta ray spotted swimming near St. Pete shore

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A large manta ray was spotted swimming about 50 feet from the Pinellas County shoreline.

Michael McCarthy, the owner of the company See Through Canoe, took video of the ray earlier this week. McCarthy often encounters sea life during his adventures, but said it was the first time he’s seen a manta ray in the St. Petersburg area.

“I’ve seen them in other parts of Florida, but never so close to shore,” McCarthy said.

A manta ray is the largest ray and one of the largest fishes in the world, reaching widths of up to 29 feet. McCarthy did not say how large this ray was.