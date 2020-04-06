Kids get creative in FREE virtual art class during coronavirus pandemic

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A local artist is doing something good during the coronavirus pandemic by bringing inspiration to all.

Audrey Jennifer is a painter by trade but when she saw kids in need of some creativity she stepped up to offer FREE art classes online.

The students just need a piece of paper and some paint to learn to make their own masterpiece.

The classes are live every Wednesday with multiple sessions for every age and experience level.

The St. Pete artist-turned-teacher told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross she hopes her passion for painting helps others find their own spark.

CLICK HERE to sign up for the next FREE virtual art class with Audrey Jennifer.