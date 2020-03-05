Jam out to favorite bands, discover new ones at Gasparilla Music Festival

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Grab the gang and get ready to rock out to some of the best music in town.

Forty different bands on four different stages will fill Curtis Hixon Park with grassroots music this weekend for the Gasparilla Music Festival.

A hometown group called “Visit Neptune” is making its GMF debut.

The group of guys from Jesuit High School is looking forward to playing for all the local fans.

While you’re jamming out take a bite out of some of the best local food.

Spain Resturant has been serving the community for 40 years and will be firing up empanadas at the festival.

Grymes Cannon is the official emcee of the event with fun for the whole family.

