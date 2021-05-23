Italy’s Mount Etna erupts, sending lava rocks into air

Explosions from Mount Etna, Europe’s largest active volcano, sent lava rocks flying into the air overnight Saturday and Sunday.

According to a statement by Italy’s Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology, the explosions were coming from the southeast crater.

Etna is the largest of Italy’s three active volcanoes which also include Stromboli, on the Sicilian island of the same name, and Mount Vesuvius near Naples which last erupted in 1944.

Etna is a popular tourist destination, attracting hikers eager to see the extraordinary lava flows glowing orange at night.