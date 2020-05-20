‘It doesn’t belong to us’: Family finds, returns nearly $1 million in cash

CAROLINA COUNTY, Va. (WTVR, CNN) — One Virginia family made a strange discovery over the weekend when they thought they had picked up two bags of trash from the road but it turned out to be nearly a million dollars.

Once you talk to Caroline County’s Schantz family, you can tell their morals and values are about as rock solid as billy goats gruff on the side of Route 250 in Goochland.

Emily Schantz and her family were on a drive Saturday afternoon, weaving through back country central Virginia roads when they came across some goats and pre-made storage sheds.

“He said this is a cruel joke. You find a bag of money and you got to give it back,” Emily Schantz said.

Schantz said the car before them swerved to avoid hitting the bag, but they accidentally hit it, so they got out of their car to pick up what they thought was trash and put it in the back of their truck. Little did they know, they were going to drive around with nearly a million dollars in cold cash.

“Inside of the bag there were little packages that were little plastic bags, and they were addressed on the front of them, and it was a cash vault.”

The Schantz family called Caroline County deputies as soon as they discovered the cash.

“They found out that they’d been riding around all day with almost a million dollars in the truck,” Caroline County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Scott Moser said.

Detectives believe the mail bags belonged to the postal service, and the money inside was meant for BB&T. How the bags ended up on the side of the road remains a mystery.

Moser paid the family a visit Monday.

“To have someone so honest and to give that million dollars back is exceptional on their part,” Moser said. “The two sons were there. I put the police lights on for them. But we’re just very proud of them. They really represent this county well by being so honest.”

“You do the right thing and return it, because it doesn’t belong to us,” Schantz said.

