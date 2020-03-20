‘Intermezzo’ in St. Pete giving away 300 ‘MADE Coffee’ cases to first responders

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WLFA) – Intermezzo and MADE said it best, “Alone, Together.”

Here’s something good happening in your neighborhood during the coronavirus outbreak.

It’s a tough time for everyone, but for those who are still on the front lines dealing with the coronavirus crisis head on it can be exhausting.

Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails in St. Petersburg is giving away 300 free cases of MADE Coffee to hospital workers, first responders and those in the hospitality industry.

MADE donated 3,600 cans of coffee for those who may need an extra boost during this time.

Workers in those three industries can stop by Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails at 1111 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg to pick up a free case of MADE coffee while supplies last.

“Just bring proof of employment,” both Intermezzo and MADE wrote on Instagram.

“You have our back, and we have yours, St. Pete. We’re out here looking on the BrightSide,” MADE Coffee added.

The coffee cans are part of MADE’s “Con Leche” line. They come in traditional, chai and mocha flavors.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails and MADE Coffee’s initiative to give back.

