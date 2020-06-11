Imagine Museum creates magical scavenger hunt for kids

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A local museum needs your kids’ help!

During the coronavirus outbreak, tiny glass creatures escaped from the Imagine Museum gift shop and now kids are finding them on a magical scavenger hunt.

The Imagine Museum has over 1,500 glass sculptures for you to explore.

And during the coronavirus pandemic, something peculiar happened.

Tiny glass creatures went wandering about and ended up on the sculptures in the museum.

Now, the Imagine Museum needs your help to find all the little adventurers.

Kids can go through the exhibit and if they spot one, they get to take it home.

The Imagine Museum told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross the hope is to inspire and uplift people with the wonderment of a scavenger hunt.

The Imagine Museum is open six days a week for $5.

