‘I can’t breathe!’ Officers brave frigid Ohio lake to save woman in sinking car

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WFLA) — Dramatic body cam footage shows Ohio officers rescue a woman trapped in a sinking van up to her neck in icy cold water.
Alliance Officers Tussy, Tallman, Amabeli and McCord are credited for navigating the uneven rocks and frigid water to save a woman’s life.
The officers responded around 2:30 a.m. Monday to a lake where the woman had crashed her minivan. With the car going down and the raw Ohio water already up to her neck, their objective was to save her before it was too late.
The rescue can be viewed in the video player above. Viewer discretion is advised.
