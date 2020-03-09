Huzzah! Bay Area Renaissance Fest brings old-time fun to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hear Ye, Hear Ye! Step back in time and discover everything from jousting to crafts to turkey legs at the Bay Area Renaissance Fest.

Queen Katherine Parr and her royal court are cordially inviting you to the 16th Century European village in Tampa.

The unique festival has 12 stages of exciting entertainment for the whole family.

You’ll see hundreds of memorable characters roaming the village streets.

Of course, there is armored jousting whenever danger is near in an interactive show the kids can get involved in.

Over 80 artisans fill the Festival marketplace to display and sell their handcrafted wares for a truly unique shopping experience.

