WATCH: Humpback whale breaching water surprises fisherman near Clearwater Beach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A humpback whale surprised a fisherman who was on a boat off the coast of Pinellas County last week.

Nicholas Lynch was fishing off the coast of Clearwater Beach when he saw the large mammal breaching the water.

The encounter was caught on camera.

Humpbacks typically breach the water while hunting using a method called bubble-net feeding.

Humpbacks inhabit all major oceans and can travel thousands of miles during their seasonal migration and will spend winter mating and calving in tropical waters.