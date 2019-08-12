Hillsborough County schools ready for new year

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) — It’s the First Day of School in Hillsborough County.

More than 200,000 students will head back to class today throughout the county. Hillsborough County has 235 public schools which includes 135 elementary schools, 42 middle school, and 27 high schools.

Hillsborough County Public Schools is the largest employer in the county with nearly 25,000 employees.

“I just want students to know that the teachers and staff and everyone at our schools they are here for them and they are here to make sure they are successful,” said Superintendent Jeff Eakins.

LATEST STORIES: