Go behind the scenes at ZooTampa in new show

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Go behind the scenes at ZooTampa in a new show shining a light on some of the most endangered species.

The National Geographic show, “Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa” was filmed last spring so some of the animals featured have a new story to tell.

The six-part series, filmed entirely at Tampa’s award-winning zoo, shares the behind-the-scenes stories of amazing animals and the dedicated team entrusted with their care.

From a cute and cuddly koala joey to a majestic rescued manatee, the series features an array of compelling stories that highlight the zoo’s mission to protect and preserve animals and build a legion of wildlife champions.

The show is currently at the zoo filming the second season and you can see crews wondering around habitats over the next few months.

