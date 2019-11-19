Georgia officer proposes at his police academy graduation

Live Now
DEKALB COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — There were two types of celebrations Friday at the Dekalb County Police Department when one of the graduating officers turned around and proposed to his girlfriend.

Officer Quandre Walker graduated from Dekalb County’s 119th police academy.

When the officers did an about face, they were holding signs popping the question in front of family and friends.

The crowd went wild and she said yes.

