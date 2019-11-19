Georgia officer proposes at his police academy graduation

DEKALB COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — There were two types of celebrations Friday at the Dekalb County Police Department when one of the graduating officers turned around and proposed to his girlfriend.
Officer Quandre Walker graduated from Dekalb County’s 119th police academy.
When the officers did an about face, they were holding signs popping the question in front of family and friends.
The crowd went wild and she said yes.
LATEST STORIES:
- Pasco deputies use Taser to remove individual from inside Walmart ceiling
- Nine students charged after death of Ohio University fraternity pledge
- 16-year-old St. Pete native killed in Massachusetts car crash
- Middle school teacher arrested after girls claimed he touched them
- Holiday travel: See which airports to avoid this season