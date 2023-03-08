TRUCKEE, Calif. (WFLA) – Anyone want some free snow because this California town has plenty to share!

As the state of California braced for snowstorms over the weekend, state troopers saw their opportunity to joke about the record-breaking snowfall by holding up a sign that read “Free Snow.”

Video captured one of the troopers holding the sign as they worked to clear the roads of the deep snow piles.

On March 6, parts of the state sustained heavy snowfall that battered much of the Sierra Nevada region, so much snow that the accumulation began to break snowfall records.

UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab reported that this year is currently the ninth snowiest year since the snow lab was built in 1946 and the third snowiest year since 1991.