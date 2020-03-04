Breaking News
Rollover crash causes delays on Howard Frankland Bridge

Fly away to Neverland with Penguin Project’s ‘Peter Pan Jr.’ play

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Get ready for a performance like never before as we escape to Neverland for all of those who never want to grow up.

Kids of all ages and abilities are coming together to put on a rendition of “Peter Pan”.

New Tampa Players Penguin Project matches children with special needs with other children who volunteer for four months of rehearsals leading up to the final performance.

The New Tampa Players recently got an award for this program from the Mayor’s Alliance for Person’s with Disabilities and an award from WEDU Be More Enriched for arts and culture.

The Arts Council of Hillsborough County funds groups like this one through a Community Arts Impact Grant.

You can catch the Peter Pan play this weekend at the USF Theater 1 on March 6 at 8 p.m., March 7 at 7 p.m. and March 8th at 3 p.m.

CLICK HERE to get your tickets.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the New Tampa Players Penguin Project.

MORE LOCAL NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

2019 River O' Green Timelapse

Thumbnail for the video titled "2019 River O' Green Timelapse"

Port Tampa Bay, airports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Port Tampa Bay, airports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns"

Hillsborough Co. Commission takes on coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. Commission takes on coronavirus"

Crash closes part of Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash closes part of Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa"

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Morning Forecast"

First responder convention in Tampa turns attention to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "First responder convention in Tampa turns attention to coronavirus"

Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death"

Father: 'Bradley was the glue for our family'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Father: 'Bradley was the glue for our family'"

New Coronavirus restrictions, screenings underway for cruise ship passengers at Port Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Coronavirus restrictions, screenings underway for cruise ship passengers at Port Tampa Bay"

coronavirus supplies

Thumbnail for the video titled "coronavirus supplies"

costco water limit

Thumbnail for the video titled "costco water limit"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss