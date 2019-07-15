Florida’s new DOC Secretary calls video showing Lake corrections officers beating inmate ‘deeply disturbing’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Corrections launched an investigation after a YouTube video surfaced showing corrections officers beating an inmate.

The incident took place at the Lake Correction Facility in Clermont, Florida.

Florida’s newly appointed secretary of corrections saw the video and quickly reacted.

“This video is deeply disturbing,” said Secretary Mark Inch. “We have zero tolerance for officer abuse or misconduct for any reason.”

Inch continued by saying all officers who were identified have been taken out of contact with inmates and “will not be allowed to return to full duty until a thorough investigation has been completed.”

The video surfaced Saturday on YouTube. The video was shot by inmates at the facility on July 8.

In the video, those filming are concerned for the other inmate’s life and can be heard saying “we have to tell somebody.”

The Department of Corrections did not release the identity of the inmate or the officers involved due to the active investigation.

Lake Correctional is located on U.S Highway 27, about 30 miles west of Orlando and houses about 1,100 inmates.

