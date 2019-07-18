Florida AG Ashley Moody in Sarasota to discuss teen vaping epidemic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody will be in Sarasota Thursday afternoon to speak to school officials and law enforcement about the dramatic increase in teen vaping.

Moody has been touring the state to gather facts from different counties about vaping among teenagers.

According to the Florida Department of Health report, there was a 58% increase in the use of e-cigarettes among high school students from 2017 to 2018.

A study from FDOH in 2018 also shows that 28.3% of all middle school and high school students in Sarasota County have used an electronic vaping product.

Thursday’s discussion will focus on why more youth are using e-cigarettes, where they are learning about vaping, and how youth are getting a hold of these products.

