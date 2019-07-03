Bright light spotted in sky above Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A number of people reported seeing a fireball streak across the Florida sky early Wednesday morning, but experts say it may have just been space debris.

The American Meteor Society said they received 23 reports about a fireball seen over the state Wednesday morning.

Chris White said he saw the bright light in Bowling Green at about 2:15 a.m. and sent 8 On Your Side a video that he recorded, which shows what looks like a fireball moving west to east.

When asked about the phenomenon on Twitter, the AMS said whatever was in the sky likely wasn’t a fireball, but instead some space debris that may have been from the CZ-3B R/B satellite that was launched from China in 2015.

According to the group’s website, a fireball is another term for a very bright meteor. Fireballs are a common occurrence as several thousand of them fly through the sky each day, most of which occur over oceans and uninhabited regions are masked by daylight.

