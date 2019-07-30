Feeding Tampa Bay & PSTA drive away hunger with new mobile pantry

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Feeding Tampa Bay and PSTA have teamed up to drive away hunger from our communities in a new way.

The two organizations created a program to bring food to those in need like never before.

A food truck will go to food deserts around the Tampa Bay area where it is hard for people to access healthy options.

The grocery store on wheels will bring free food to neighborhoods.

Commuters on the PSTA buses can check out its first stop at the PSTA Offices on Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m.

The food truck is parked at 3201 Scherer Dr in St. Petersburg.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Feeding Tampa Bay and PSTA mobile pantries.

