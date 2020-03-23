Feeding Tampa Bay launches 17 food sites for kids during coronavirus crisis

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – School may be at a halt for many kids in Tampa Bay, but that doesn’t mean meals have to be.

Feeding Tampa Bay is doing something good in our neighborhood during the coronavirus crisis, becoming a hunger hero for kids in need.

On Monday, Feeding Tampa Bay is launching 17 meal sites in four counties around the Tampa Bay area with plans to add more sites in the near future.

Most locations will be prepared with 100 lunches or dinners to-go and 100 breakfast to take home for the next day.

Feeding Tampa Bay says these numbers will be adjusted as need is evaluated.

Children must be present to receive meals at each of these sites.

CLICK HERE for the most updated information on where anyone in Feeding Tampa Bay’s 10 county region can FIND FOOD.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Feeding Tampa Bay.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Lack of COVID-19 testing kits forces modified testing procedures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lack of COVID-19 testing kits forces modified testing procedures"

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Coronavirus Pandemic: Pasco man shares progress since testing positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Pandemic: Pasco man shares progress since testing positive for COVID-19"

Bed Bath & Beyond closing all stores until April due to coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bed Bath & Beyond closing all stores until April due to coronavirus concerns"

Ronde Barber interview with Dan Lucas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ronde Barber interview with Dan Lucas"

Tampa Bay restaurants adjust to “survive” during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay restaurants adjust to “survive” during coronavirus pandemic"

Gov. DeSantis Coronavirus Press Conference 2020-03-22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis Coronavirus Press Conference 2020-03-22"

5 UT students test positive for coronavirus after spring break

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 UT students test positive for coronavirus after spring break"

Shaq Barrett FaceTime

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shaq Barrett FaceTime"

Gov. DeSantis Saturday afternoon update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis Saturday afternoon update"

Mayor Castor: Stay at home order coming soon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Castor: Stay at home order coming soon"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss