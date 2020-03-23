Feeding Tampa Bay launches 17 food sites for kids during coronavirus crisis

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – School may be at a halt for many kids in Tampa Bay, but that doesn’t mean meals have to be.

Feeding Tampa Bay is doing something good in our neighborhood during the coronavirus crisis, becoming a hunger hero for kids in need.

On Monday, Feeding Tampa Bay is launching 17 meal sites in four counties around the Tampa Bay area with plans to add more sites in the near future.

Most locations will be prepared with 100 lunches or dinners to-go and 100 breakfast to take home for the next day.

Feeding Tampa Bay says these numbers will be adjusted as need is evaluated.

Children must be present to receive meals at each of these sites.

