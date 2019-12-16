Enter an animal winter wonderland at ZooTampa’s ‘Christmas in the Wild’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – ‘Tis the season for wild family memories and jolly holiday surprises.

One of Tampa’s most beloved holiday traditions returns with more twinkling lights, delectable holiday treats and new festive adventures.

Christmas in the Wild at ZooTampa at Lowry Park takes you to a world of seasonal cheer for the whole family.

Enchanting decorations throughout the zoo include a 50-foot animated Christmas tree complete with 12,000 dancing lights, 2,000 ornaments and an 8-foot star.

Families can enjoy storytime with Mrs. Claus, plus a new jolly animal show, “Animal Network Presents: Shopping for All!” featuring acclaimed furry and winged ambassadors.

You’ll also experience an expanded Santa’s Village for seasonal shopping and magical meetings with Jolly St. Nick and his playful elves before they head back to the North Pole.

Christmas in the Wild will be at ZooTampa until Dec. 23 on select nights throughout the holiday season.

