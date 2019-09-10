‘Ella Bing Haberdashery’ raises suicide prevention awareness with bow ties

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s not always an easy conversation to have, but it is an important one.

Today is World Suicide Prevention Day and organizations around the Tampa Bay area are encouraging others to share stories and resources to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

Local businesses are remembering those impacted by suicide and focus their efforts on bringing treatment to those who need it most.

Ella Bing Haberdashery in Hyde Park Village designs custom made wooden bow ties as a tribute to a special person lost to suicide.

Owner Brent Kraus lost his brother who had a love for bow ties nine years ago.

Today, the shop donates a portion of its proceeds to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

The fifth annual Beer and Bow Ties event kicks off this Friday night, September 13, at Armature Works.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay to help suicide prevention.

If you or someone you love is in need of help or support please call the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at (813) 964-1964.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Beer and Bow Ties event.