1  of  2
Breaking News
SpaceX, NASA scrub historic crewed launch due to poor weather Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Lakeland drive-in movie theater to play classics tonight for good cause

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A drive-in movie theater is popping up in Lakeland for a good cause.

The Central Florida Speech and Hearing Center is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a drive-in movie theater event.

On Thursday night, you can catch Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and The Goonies from the comfort of your own car.

The event will have a silent auction, raffles, and fun games, all while watching some of your favorite old flicks.

All proceeds will go to helping fund the local non-profits work in Polk County.

The President of Central Florida Speech and Hearing Center told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross it hopes the unique movie experience will bring the community together.

Tailgating begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Silver Moon Drive-In in Lakeland.

Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory will air at 8:45 p.m. followed by The Goonies at 10:45 p.m.

Adults cost $15, Children (10 and under) cost $10.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Central Florida Speech and Hearing Center.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss