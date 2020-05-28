Lakeland drive-in movie theater to play classics tonight for good cause

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A drive-in movie theater is popping up in Lakeland for a good cause.

The Central Florida Speech and Hearing Center is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a drive-in movie theater event.

On Thursday night, you can catch Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and The Goonies from the comfort of your own car.

The event will have a silent auction, raffles, and fun games, all while watching some of your favorite old flicks.

All proceeds will go to helping fund the local non-profits work in Polk County.

The President of Central Florida Speech and Hearing Center told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross it hopes the unique movie experience will bring the community together.

Tailgating begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Silver Moon Drive-In in Lakeland.

Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory will air at 8:45 p.m. followed by The Goonies at 10:45 p.m.

Adults cost $15, Children (10 and under) cost $10.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Central Florida Speech and Hearing Center.

