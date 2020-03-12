Downtown Plant City gets fresh look for spring

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – People come from all over the world to see the historic trains chug through downtown Plant City.

Just in time for spring, the city is getting a makeover.

While timeless traditions like the train viewing station are preserved, the city is also making new strides.

New lighting, planters and paint are sprucing up McCall Park.

Park games like life-sized Chess and Connect Four are taking playtime to the next level.

Local businesses are excited to welcome fresh faces to town.

Look for some of your old favorites with a new shine.

