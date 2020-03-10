Director’s Cut: The Way Back

TAMPA (WFLA) – Jack Cunningham was a 1990s high school basketball standout who walked away from the game at the height of his young career, forfeiting a free ride to play college ball. Fast forward to present day, and Jack is a divorced construction worker battling alcoholism when he’s called upon to return to his alma mater to coach his old team, who aren’t very good.

On the whole, The Way Back is an OK movie. I put it in the same category as “Marriage Story.” Just like Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, Ben Affleck elevates a movie that on its own merits is just pretty good with a performance transcendent of the script.

Affleck’s performance alone is worth the price of admission. Watch above for my review.

