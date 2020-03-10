Director’s Cut: The Way Back

Director's Cut

by: Chip Hansen

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Jack Cunningham was a 1990s high school basketball standout who walked away from the game at the height of his young career, forfeiting a free ride to play college ball. Fast forward to present day, and Jack is a divorced construction worker battling alcoholism when he’s called upon to return to his alma mater to coach his old team, who aren’t very good.

On the whole, The Way Back is an OK movie. I put it in the same category as “Marriage Story.” Just like Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, Ben Affleck elevates a movie that on its own merits is just pretty good with a performance transcendent of the script.

Affleck’s performance alone is worth the price of admission. Watch above for my review.

MORE FROM THE DIRECTOR’S CUT:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

the football team at the University of South Florida held their first spring practice on Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the football team at the University of South Florida held their first spring practice on Tuesday"

Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now"

14-year-old struck, killed by Jeep while riding bicycle in New Port Richey

Thumbnail for the video titled "14-year-old struck, killed by Jeep while riding bicycle in New Port Richey"

Aging & Wellness Institute gets older adults into shape with intense exercise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aging & Wellness Institute gets older adults into shape with intense exercise"

Coronavirus response: Port Tampa Bay unveils new cleaning measures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus response: Port Tampa Bay unveils new cleaning measures"

Manatee Co. School District spends $100,000 on cleaning supplies amid Coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee Co. School District spends $100,000 on cleaning supplies amid Coronavirus outbreak"

Crews respond to explosions, fire at Tampa auto repair shop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crews respond to explosions, fire at Tampa auto repair shop"

Crews respond to fire at business in Ybor Heights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crews respond to fire at business in Ybor Heights"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

How to self-quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to self-quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak"

Florida health department asks some international travelers to self-isolate for 14 days amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida health department asks some international travelers to self-isolate for 14 days amid coronavirus concerns"

Two private companies start testing for coronavirus in Florida  

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two private companies start testing for coronavirus in Florida  "
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss