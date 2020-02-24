Director’s Cut: The Rhythm Section

Live Now
by: Chip Hansen

TAMPA (WFLA) – It’s gonna take some serious suspension of disbelief, but watching down-and-out Blake Lively become an assassin in a few easy lessons with Jude Law is a lot of fun.

From the producers of the James Bond franchise, “The Rhythm Section” delivers intrigue and thrills while we wait for “No Time to Die” this April.

Watch the “Director’s Cut” review in the video player above.

