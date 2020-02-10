Dance your way to romance with FREE ballroom classes in Tampa Bay

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Strap on your dancing shoes and get ready to boogie!

This February you can learn to ballroom dance for free at the Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Tampa Bay.

The Fred Astaire Dance Studios hopes to bring people together for Valentine’s Day and to get their hearts pumping in honor of American Heart Month.

Owner Tiana Ramirez in Sarasota said there’s nothing like dancing to bring people together because you’re locked into one another for over 40 minutes.

According to the American Heart Association, researchers have found that dance — specifically, slow and fast waltz — improved functional capacity and quality of life for people who suffered from heart disease and previous heart attacks.

New students can learn to groove for free at any of the Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Tampa Bay. There are locations in Sarasota, Venice, Brandon, North Tampa, Lakewood Ranch and St. Petersburg.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Fred Astaire Dance Studios.

