Christmas trees arrive in Tampa Bay with family tradition

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Christmas has arrived in Tampa Bay!

Along with the cold weather, pine needles and family traditions have made their way from the farms of Wisconsin to our hometown.

Steigerwaldt Tree Farms has been bringing holiday cheer to Clearwater for 43 years.

The family-run company comes down to Clearwater each and every year with the joy of an ‘Up North’ Christmas for all.

The Steigerwaldts can help you pick out the perfect Christmas tree at the pop-up tree lot at Countryside High School.

There are 4 different tree families to choose from ranging from 3-feet to 25-feet.

You can experience the smell of fresh-cut trees, Wisconsin maple syrup and hot chocolate.

The company will even deliver and set up your trees in your home.

You can pick out your tree from Steigerwaldt Tree Farms at Countryside High School in Clearwater until they run out.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Steigerwaldt Tree Farms.