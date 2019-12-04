Live Now
‘Christmas Town’ twinkles at Busch Gardens with holiday cheer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The holidays come to life at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Christmas Town with all-new festive flare, heartwarming holiday shows, and merry memorable moments with fan-favorite characters.

This Christmas season, you’ll take on some of Florida’s best thrill rides as they coast over millions of twinkling Christmas lights.

The park’s newest addition and Florida’s tallest launch coaster, Tigris, is also dressed for the holidays featuring new light displays inspired by the attraction.

Near the Tigris realm, you can stroll through the new Luminosity Lane, which is an immersive light tunnel synchronized to favorite holiday tunes.

Your little ones will experience new festive culinary and get to visit with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus and get a tour around their home from the elves until Dec. 31.

Christmas Town will be lighting up Busch Gardens until Jan. 6.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Christmas Town at Busch Gardens.

