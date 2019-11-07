‘Brick History’ brings the past to life through LEGOs

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “Brick History” lets visitors journey through pivotal moments in world history modeled in LEGO bricks.

The traveling exhibit stationed at the Tampa Bay History Center features key figures from Mozart to Martin Luther King, scientific discoveries from the Big Bang to DNA, and recent history from mobile phones to the moon landings.

History comes to life with ­­­28 meticulously crafted models, each depicting a person, moment or discovery that altered world history.

“The Arts” explores creativity from cave paintings to pop art; “Conflict” moves from natural disasters like Pompeii to political disputes such as the Boston Tea Party; “Equality” brings to life the Civil Rights movement; “Exploration” depicts discoveries and inventions that have changed our world, while “Transport” moves from railways and seafaring to flight.

LEGO artist Warren Elsmore and his team have created a celebration of our shared stories, struggles and triumphs, made from everyone’s favorite Danish toy.

“Brick History” also features some bay area flare, with LEGO brick portraits of pirates, local sports logos and a map of Florida by Tampa artist John Fontana from Bricks 4 Kidz.

There will be tables set up inside the exhibit area where both kids and adults can build their own LEGO® brick creations. Kids can try their hand at building iconic Florida models, including a palm tree, an alligator, a sailboat and more.

The exhibit is on view at the History Center through Feb. 16, 2020.

The Tampa Bay History Center is located at 801 Old Water Street in Tampa. Tickets start at $10.95 for children age 7 and up; free for children age 6 and under.

Schedule of Events

Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. – Brick History Opening Day

Tuesday, Oct. 22, 6 p.m. – Sangria and Stories: Brick History

Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. – Bricks 4 Kids (Ages 5-14)

Saturday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m. – LEGO® Brick Retro Game Night (Hosted by the History Center Teen Council)

CLICK HERE to learn more about “Brick History” at the Tampa Bay History Center.

