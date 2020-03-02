Brandon Ballet has annual Princess Tea Party for little ballerinas

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – Calling all little princesses! Get ready to raise your pinky to sip from a teacup.

Brandon Ballet is throwing an annual Princess Tea Party for all the tiny dancers in Tampa Bay.

Your baby ballerina will munch on tea party hors d’oeuvres, cupcakes and beverages.

You can spend the afternoon with Aurora, Rapunzel, Cinderella, Tiana and all your favorite Disney princesses. This year’s theme is Sleeping Beauty.

Children are encouraged to wear their favorite fairytale costumes while they enjoy games, crafts and raffles in The Regent Ballroom.

Brandon Ballet is a non-profit ballet company providing aspiring pre-professional to professional artists education in the art of dance.

There is a unique Pre-Professional Training Program for dancers to recieve individual attention, a true college and career guidance program, along with their daily classes of technique, pointe, variations, pilates and other various classes designed to support their individual goals.

Brandon Ballet produces two major productions and mixed repertory performances each year and every ballerina participates in numerous community outreach events.

Brandon Ballets annual Princess Tea Party will take place on Sunday, March 8 from 3 to 5 p.m. at The Regent in Riverview. Tickets are around $20 for the event. CLICK HERE to get your tickets.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Brandon Ballet.