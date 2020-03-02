Brandon Ballet has annual Princess Tea Party for little ballerinas

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – Calling all little princesses! Get ready to raise your pinky to sip from a teacup.

Brandon Ballet is throwing an annual Princess Tea Party for all the tiny dancers in Tampa Bay.

Your baby ballerina will munch on tea party hors d’oeuvres, cupcakes and beverages.

You can spend the afternoon with Aurora, Rapunzel, Cinderella, Tiana and all your favorite Disney princesses. This year’s theme is Sleeping Beauty.

Children are encouraged to wear their favorite fairytale costumes while they enjoy games, crafts and raffles in The Regent Ballroom.

Brandon Ballet is a non-profit ballet company providing aspiring pre-professional to professional artists education in the art of dance.

There is a unique Pre-Professional Training Program for dancers to recieve individual attention, a true college and career guidance program, along with their daily classes of technique, pointe, variations, pilates and other various classes designed to support their individual goals.

Brandon Ballet produces two major productions and mixed repertory performances each year and every ballerina participates in numerous community outreach events.

Brandon Ballets annual Princess Tea Party will take place on Sunday, March 8 from 3 to 5 p.m. at The Regent in Riverview. Tickets are around $20 for the event. CLICK HERE to get your tickets.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Brandon Ballet.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

CSX closes St Pete road for emergency repairs

Thumbnail for the video titled "CSX closes St Pete road for emergency repairs"

Wendy's officially joins breakfast game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wendy's officially joins breakfast game"

Gov. Desantis discussing 2 positive Bay area Coronavirus tests

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Desantis discussing 2 positive Bay area Coronavirus tests"

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Officials respond to 2 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials respond to 2 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Florida"

2 people ‘presumptively tested positive’ for coronavirus in Manatee, Hillsborough Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 people ‘presumptively tested positive’ for coronavirus in Manatee, Hillsborough Co."

31-year sheriff’s office employee arrested, fired after DUI in Oldsmar, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "31-year sheriff’s office employee arrested, fired after DUI in Oldsmar, deputies say"

Child killed, mother injured by hit-and-run driver in Hillsborough County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child killed, mother injured by hit-and-run driver in Hillsborough County"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny, dry and comfortable before turning warmer this week

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny, dry and comfortable before turning warmer this week"

41 students taken to hospital after being pepper-sprayed at Florida middle school

Thumbnail for the video titled "41 students taken to hospital after being pepper-sprayed at Florida middle school"

3 Florida health department labs now testing for new virus, one located in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 Florida health department labs now testing for new virus, one located in Tampa"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss