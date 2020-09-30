Body cam video: Tampa police rescue woman held hostage by ex boyfriend

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department released body camera footage from their rescue of a woman who was held hostage for over four hours Sunday.

Chief Briand Dugan released the video on Facebook to “spotlight the hard work of the men and woman of the Tampa Police Department.”

Dugan said Tyrese Snead, 24, entered his ex girlfriend’s home while she was sleeping Sunday morning and demanded money at gunpoint. He then forced her into her own vehicle, which he had allegedly stolen from her a day before.

Snead drove to an undisclosed location where he held her hostage for over four hours, Dugan said. Officers were able to locate him at his house, which is shown on body camera footage in the video player above.

The video shows Snead open the apartment door, then close it after spotting police. The officers were able to bust down the door and coax the victim to safety and the suspect into custody.

Snead was charged with robbery, home invasion, kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carjacking, and grand theft.

