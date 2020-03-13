Blood supply dwindles in Tampa Bay, ‘OneBlood’ needs your help

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Multiple organizations locally and across the country are calling for help from blood donors.

In the midst of the Coronavirus, there is a way each one of us can help. If you’re healthy, donating blood is a small way to make a big impact.

The FDA said this is a crucial time for blood donations and it will be for a while.

Blood is an irreplaceable life-saving medicine and each donation can save up to three lives.

Without a sufficient blood supply many in our area could suffer. When a hurricane hits, OneBlood said it can usually get supplies from other collection centers but this virus is affecting everyone.

As of Friday morning, OneBlood in Tampa Bay has had 170 canceled blood drives meaning there are more than 3,000 uncollected blood donations.

According to the FDA, there is no known risk of donating blood.

OneBlood said it takes extreme precautions daily to keep blood centers healthy.

CLICK HERE to find the closest place for you to donate to OneBlood.