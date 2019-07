TAMPA (WFLA) - The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a high risk for rip currents through Thursday night in Pinellas, coastal Hillsborough, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee counties.

Swells will increase over the coming days due to the developing tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. The disturbance will continue to move west away from Florida but waves will continue to propagate outward in all directions through Saturday.