All Kids Wonderland brings gifts to kids in the hospital for the holidays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – All Kids Wonderland at John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital lets every child feel the Christmas spirit.

The annual holiday event is a free shopping experience set up at the hospital for families unable to make it out to regular stores while helping their child cope with illness.

All the gifts are provided through the generosity of volunteers and community donors.

The pop-up store is filled with rows of tables, which include donated presents and gift cards as well as present-wrapping stations.

About 250 local families are able to grant their kid’s Christmas wishes thanks to the market.

CLICK HERE to learn more All Kids Wonderland at John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

