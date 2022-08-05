SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WFLA) — A video released by the San Diego Zoo announcing the birth of a two-toed sloth shows the new resident cuddling with its mom, Xena.

According to a press release from the zoo, the baby sloth was born on June 25. The baby has not yet been named.

“We are thrilled and honored to have this baby sloth in our care,” Clint Lusardi, Wildlife Care Manager at the San Diego Zoo said. “Xena is taking excellent care of her baby as it continues to grow and thrive every day.”

Linnaeus’s two-toed sloths are primarily nocturnal mammals native to rainforests of Central America and northern South America, according to Smithsonian’s National Zoo.

Zookeepers in San Diego said the baby sloth began eating solid food a few days after it was born and at 25 days old, it learned to hang upside down on its own. However, at least for now, the little fuzz ball prefers to stay close to mom.

“Babies cling to their mother’s belly for five weeks, until they are strong enough to move on their own. Mothers spend a lot of time and energy feeding and caring for them, both before and after the young are weaned,” the National Zoo said.