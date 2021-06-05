300-pound shirtless man pummels woman in random gas station attack

A man described as weighing more than 300 pounds who was caught on video randomly attacking a woman at a gas station in the Gardena area has been arrested, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

The incident occurred about 7:10 p.m. May 30 at a gas station along the 500 block of Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman had stopped at the station to pump gas when the assailant drove into the parking lot and parked directly in front of her.

“The suspect calmly exited his vehicle, walked towards the victim, and without warning or provocation, punched the victim, causing her to fall to the ground,” authorities said in a news release.

Video released Friday shows that while the victim was on the ground, the man repeatedly punches her in the head and face. The repeated punches, however, are concealed by the victim’s vehicle.

Authorities said the assailant then grabbed the woman’s hair and slammed her head against the vehicle and onto the ground several times.

Several people appeared to have witnessed the incident, or approached the man amid the attack, with one person even touching the man on the arm, the video shows.

That witness then walks back with the assailant to his car, but authorities said the man then drove away from the scene.

The victim told authorities that she did not know or recognize her attacker, and she was not robbed.

Authorities believe the incident was random and unprovoked.

The victim suffered severe injuries to her head and face and was taken to a hospital for treatment. She has since been released, officials said.

A detective on the case told KTLA multiple people have come forward to report they’ve been attacked by the same man since investigators released the video.

The suspect is described as a Black man 30 to 35 years old; about 6 feet to 6 feet, 5 inches; and weighing between 300 and 350 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark shorts, dark shoes and was shirtless. He was driving an older-model Ford Expedition with matte black paint and black rims.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or recognizes the assailant is asked to call Detective K. Mclnnis at 323-568-4800.